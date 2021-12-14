Southern Colorado business giving back to families this holiday season

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Laughing Lion Herbs is a local Colorado Springs & Castle Rock business founded 6 years ago. They just opened their retail shops in the last two years and have decided they wouldn’t stop there. They are doing great things in the community this holiday season by collecting toys and holding a toy drive for families who can’t afford to buy toys for their children this Christmas.

To learn more about the toy drive, visit www.Laughinglionherbs.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local