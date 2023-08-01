(SPONSORED) — Poor Richard’s is a place for parents to de-stress, a place to enjoy healthy lunches, and a toy store and bookstore, all offering many learning opportunities for students. The bookstore has academic planners, backpacks, art supplies – and just a lot of great tools for students and teachers.

Poor Richard’s has a huge selection of new and used books on hundreds of subjects that would be useful for students doing research or learning a particular subject. Many of Poor Richard’s used books are quite inexpensive and they have a very knowledgeable staff available to help point kids in the right direction.

Loving Living Local host Nova met with owner Richard Skorman, experiencing the downtown Colorado Springs location which also included many wonderful items in the toy store, that focus on experiential learning. With art projects, science projects, learning tools, and more, Poor Richard’s believe that kids learn best with hands-on experiences. The staff is always here to open a package and let you discover the products organically.

Lunch specials for local high school students coming in as well as many healthy menu items that provide nutritional options for young bodies. Poor Richard’s strives to use the best organic ingredients and have gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free options available. The prices are reasonable, especially if students share a large pizza and salad.

Poor Richard’s love it when students come in and enjoy a safe place to do research, have project meetings, collaborate with classmates, or do homework. They offer free Wi-Fi and have plug-in stations everywhere in the café. Many teachers bring their entire class in for various projects from art and photography to lively discussions and research.

Whether it is bringing their preschooler in after dropping off kids at school for a quiet lunch while they play in the play area or enjoying a cup of coffee or glass of wine with other parents on our outdoor patio. Customers can even carry their beverages with them into the bookstore or toy store and find it fun that Poor Richard’s is the only toy store in the country with a liquor license!

During the back-to-school week promo, Poor Richard’s would like to offer half off any beverage in the cafe (Coffee, Tea, Latte, Beer, and Wine) For more information about Poor Richard’s head to the website.

Poor Richard’s – a healthy place where you can feed the body and the mind!