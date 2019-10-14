Some trivia on this Columbus Day, who knows more?

Today is Columbus Day in the United States, and Dee and Claudia are going head to head in a little trivia. Watch to see who knows more.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Today is Columbus Day in the United States, and Dee and Claudia are going head to head in a little trivia. Watch to see who knows more.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.