(SPONSORED) — Are you looking for a great-tasting food gift? Four words: Gourmet, Charcuterie, Gift, Box! Solsage Food Truck has you covered for all occasions, including the holidays. Krista Witiak previews the holiday gift box with the owners of the foot truck and learns why this is the perfect gift for the sausage lover in your life!

This year’s holiday gift box contains delectable items from local Colorado Springs businesses. Shop for your box at solsagefoodtruck.com/shop.