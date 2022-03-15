Just two years making sausage for the Colorado Springs community, Solsage Food Truck is doing big things. Their community involvement, along with freaking AWESOME sausage products made from scratch, sets them up for success day-in and day-out.



Owners, Bria and Nick, are preparing to put their sausage to the test on May 15th, in the 719 Battle of The Food Trucks presented by Phil Long Dealerships and hosted by Mt. Carmel Veteran Services Center.



In the mean time, they’re opening doors for their local food truck comrades and others in the food industry by creating their own community kitchen and renting it out to those in need.



Simply put, we LOVE Solsage.