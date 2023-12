(SPONSORED) — Whataburger is excited to welcome you to their seventh Southern Colorado location! Loving Living Local got a special tour of the newest Whataburger, located at 706 East Fillmore Street.

They are serving up classics, and seasonal items, and getting in the holiday spirit too!

Learn more at http://www.whataburger.com.

Don’t forget to nominate a Whataburger Student Athlete of the Week at fox21news.com/contest.