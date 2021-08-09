SOCO Women’s Chamber of Commerce expecting a packed house at the 2021 Accolades Awards

The Accolades Awards is undoubtedly the biggest event of the year for the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the hard working business women in their community.

The CEO of the SCWCC, Lola Woloch, says the organization is expecting roughly 600 people to gather at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs for the 2021 Accolades Awards on August 17th.

Learn more about the awards and silent auction by clicking here: SCWCC

SOCO Women’s Chamber of Commerce Accolades Awards & SCWCC Foundation Silent Auction
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
11:00am – 1:30pm
The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel
Colorado Springs, Colorado

