HeadPeace, a woman-owned business, has taken off in Southern Colorado for it’s ethically-made, stylish headwear.



HeadPeace’s headwear might be local, but each piece, made in Nepal, is designed to help women in their country get back on their feet coming out of slavery and trafficking situations. Owner, Lindsay Theken from Monument, designs the headwear in Colorado and they are made by Purnaa, a fair-trade ethical manufacturing company that empowers marginalized people and survivors of exploitation to fresh starts and fulfilled lives.



Feel at peace wearing HeadPeace, knowing you’re making a difference in the world one piece at a time.



Get yours online here >> HeadPeace Headbands <<