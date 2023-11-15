(SPONSORED) — A local Veteran is going to sleep well tonight under a new roof!

In a heartwarming display of support for our nation’s Veterans, U.S. Army Veteran William Jones received a brand-new roof. The roof replacement will be conducted by Old World Roofing, recognized as an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor.

This charitable endeavor is part of the esteemed Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide initiative that is committed to honoring our nation’s Veterans and their families. Since its inception in 2016, the program has performed countless complimentary roof replacements for military personnel, making a significant difference in their lives.

Jones is a 75-year-old Vietnam Veteran who has called Southern Colorado home his whole life. He said his roof had been leaking for seven years. And today was his best day in a long, long time.