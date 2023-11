(SPONSORED) — “Patriotism” was the theme of the 2023 Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade.

Command Sergeant Major Roger J. Ehrke Sr., Retired, appeared on Loving Living Local to share the details of the very special annual event.

Organizers say their mission each year is “to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom for our country.”

Learn more at www.cosvetsparade.org.