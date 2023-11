(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Make your ‘wildest dreams’ come true with a Taylor Swift-themed advent calendar.

Denise DeFilippo, who joined Loving Living Local host Jen on the show demonstrated her newest creation, an advent calendar with Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. She said, “I started noticing all the advent calendars getting released for the beauty brands, and the idea hit me.”

Order yours today at deniseflip.etsy.com.