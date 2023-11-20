(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Local poet and owner of Becoming Poetry, Katie Scruggs Galloway, appeared on Loving Living Local to promote her new book, Still and Still Moving.

The collection includes prose poems and original film photography. It is a deeply personal exploration of the groundlessness of change.

Becoming Poetry is a Colorado-based duo that hosts writing workshops and writes spontaneous poetry on vintage typewriters.

Becoming Poetry will be at Building Three Coffee in the Lincoln Center on Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity to get custom poetry as a Christmas gift for your loved ones. But if you can’t make it, you can send an email or Instagram message to order a custom poem to be shipped.

Learn more on Instagram @becoming_poetry.