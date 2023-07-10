(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Futures is a social impact streetwear brand based in Colorado Springs. The purpose is to provide meaningful employment and professional development to under-resourced young adults in the community, supporting them as they chase their dreams. Futures’ vision is to create a brand that expresses the individual and communal identities of employees and the city of Colorado Springs.

Owner of Futures Cole Dougherty joined Loving Living Local host Nova sharing his clothing designs on the show which included the collaboration of the Mayor Yemi Mobolade campaign T-shirt.

Futures streetwear can best be described as fashionable, casual clothing that utilizes or is created, through cultural expression. It is constantly changing – deriving its influence from hip-hop, skate, surf, sportswear, punk, and other popular cultures. It predominantly draws in a younger and more diverse demographic that spans across race, income levels, socioeconomic status, and geography.

All facets of Futures business are open for their employees to participate in and take ownership in. The goal is for them to develop a real-world experience that equips them to take the next step in their professional journey. One of the reasons they chose streetwear as their vehicle is that it encompasses a wide range of creative and specialized paths. Whether an employee’s passion is for fashion design, social media management, website development, supply chain management, et al. – they can find a role that suits their talent and aspiration within Futures.

Ultimately, they hope to help “graduate” their employees and support their transition to the professional industry, artistic career, or educational endeavor that they’re striving toward.

For more information about Futures head to the website.