In celebration of Arts Month in Colorado Springs, The Knob Hill Urban Arts District (K.H.U.A.D.) will be spreading their unique guerrilla art to other neighborhoods with their first Secret Pop-Up Art Exhibition in downtown Colorado Springs.

Paes164, President of K.H.U.A.D., shares some info on how you can be a part of this movement. To learn more about K.H.U.A.D., check them out on Facebook and Instagram: @KnobHillUrbanArtsDistrict