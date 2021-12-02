Snag Dos Santos tasty fall flavors before they’re gone!

SWANSEA, United Kingdom (StudyFinds.org) - Since the pandemic, the demand for disposable plastic face masks (DPFs) has soared. In 2020, production facilities, mainly in China, produced over 52 billion masks – some up to 450 million per day. Although they are “single-use” items, estimates show it could take up to 450 years for face masks to degrade. Making matters worse, a recent study finds these masks may be spreading harmful toxins into the environment.

Researchers at Swansea University found significant amounts of toxins (lead, copper, and antimony) coming out of several masks after exposure to water. Experts are now posing the question of whether plastic masks are safe enough for people to use every day. Moreover, considering the number of masks that do not make it to the trash bin, these results are alarming.