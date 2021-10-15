Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Festival happening this weekend in Falcon!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s the battle of the biggest pumpkin in southern Colorado this weekend at The Giant Pumpkin Festival hosted by Smith Farms, where professional growers from all over bring in their giant pumpkins to officially be weighed with prize money awarded to the heaviest pumpkins!

Admission is FREE! Fun activities include a Giant Jump Pillow, Corn Pool, Candy Cannon, Pumpkin Patch, Giant Pumpkin Drop, and more.

Make sure you check out the beer garden provided by Bristol Brewing Company where the proceeds from beer and other vendors go to benefit Springs Rescue Mission.

