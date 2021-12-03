Smile COS gives clients reason to smile with a day of free dental

Dr. Andrew Miller and Dr. Francisco Darquea with Smile COS make their clients smile all year round with their community involvement and dental education. Once a year, however, they give a lucky batch of nominees an even BIGGER reason to smile with a day dedicated to FREE dental services.

Keni Mac stopped by Smile COS to speak to the Doctor Duo and their team about what drives them make a trip to the dentist as easy and frown-free as possible.

To learn more about Smile COS, or to nominate someone for next year’s Free Dental Day,
CLICK HERE: www.SmileCOS.com

