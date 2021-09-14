Slice420 changing the SOCO pie game serving pizza with a mission

Slice420 is a local pizzeria dishing up New York pizza and pizza by the slice. They are committed to using fresh and quality ingredients for a gourmet experience.
In 2013 the owner’s 6 year old daughter, Sofia, began having seizures that changed the course of their family’s lives. That’s when the family sold their pizzeria in Florida and sought refuge in Colorado to give Sofia legal access to full plant cannabis.
In 2017, Slice420 opened in Colorado Springs and the owners, the Patriarca’s, made it their goal to be the best pizza in town and to give back to the community that saved our daughters life. They create pizza with a mission to provide hope, inclusion, and guidance to other special needs families one slice or pie at a time.

The Patriarca family are looking to open their second location in Colorado Springs by the end of the year. The address will be 3725 Oro Blanco Drive.

To learn more about their “Pizza with a Mission”, click here: Slice420

