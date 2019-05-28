Ski your heart into Summer at Breckenridge

Living Local

by: Claudia Garofalo

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a fantastic ski season at Breckenridge, and the slopes will remain open until June 9th. The good times don’t stop there, Breck has an entire list of Summer fun planned for you and your family.

Sara Lococo, Senior Comunications Manager, Vail Resorts, was on hand to share the excitement of offering Breck fans an extended ski season.

To get more info about Breckenridge, visit: Breckenridge.com

—————————————————————————————————————————————

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins