Simply Kids Dental wants your candy, but don’t worry it’s for a good cause!

If your kids are overdoing it on the candy after Halloween and you see cavities or tummy-aches in their future, this could be an excellent option for you! Several local businesses are offering Buy-Back Programs meaning they’ll pay cash for your treats.

Simply Kids Dental is buying back Halloween candy to donate and send to troops overseas.

Kids need dental care, and those at Simply Kids Dental know how to make a visit to the dentist a positive and memorable experience. For more information about Simply Kids Dental, head to their website www.simplykidsdental.com.

