Simple but effective dumbbell exercises

NASM Certified Personal Trainer, Dakota Williams is on a mission to start her own online personal training company. She stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give us some simple exercises to do with dumbbells.

Contact Dakota by clicking here:
dakotacwilliams@gmail.com
recwellness.uccs.edu/campus-rec

Below are some popular dumbbell exercises listed by Dakota:
– Goblet Squat
– Sumo Squat
– Bulgarian Split Squat
– Lunges-RDLs
– Shoulder Press-Chest Press
– Inner Chest Press
– Chest Fly-Lateral Raises
– Hammer Curls
– Bicep Curls
– Triceps Extensions
– Dumbbell Row

