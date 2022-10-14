(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Promenade Shops at Briargate is once again partnering with Silver Key Senior Services to serve as a host site for their Bountiful Bags Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Management Assistant at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Marie Fe Woods, and Derek Wilson from Silver Key Senior Services sat down with Nova to talk about this opportunity for the community to give back.

The donation drive is happening now and continues through October 31. The community can drop off food items at The Shops collection box, located at The Management Office, 1885 Briargate Parkway Suite 503, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

Financial donations can also be made to Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags campaign, and Silver Key says $25 can provide a full Thanksgiving meal. Click here to find out how to donate.

For more information about The Promenade Shops at Briargate or the Silver Key Senior Services food drive, go to thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com/events.