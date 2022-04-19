One of the most popular events in the country is back and it’s racing right through our own back yard. Southern Colorado’s three challenging races go through the Garden of the Gods park on the road and trail. It’s the premiere destination race for the Colorado Springs area set in the beautiful Garden of the Gods park, it attracts over 2000 runners and spectators.



If you’re interested in taking part in this year’s event, click here. –> SIGN UP NOW!



The races are challenging, with the road races running primarily in the roads and eventually finishing in Rock Ledge Ranch. This year will be the second running of the 10K trail race taking runners through the trails just west of Rock Ledge Ranch. Following the race, runners and spectators can enjoy a runners expo on Rock Ledge Ranch featuring many local vendors, community groups and non-profits focused on the health, wellness, community programs and trail support.



RACE DETAILS:

Races start at 7:00 AM

Saturday, June 11th

GoG Park Entrance Road

Races finish in Rock Ledge Ranch



A race like this takes 100’s of volunteers and is always seeking new team members to help make it a successful race event. Volunteers can help with course setup, parking, expo logistics, race timing, trail marking/sweep, water stations, course marshaling, runner food, and other misc. activities to make the event go smoothly. And because community is very important to the organization, runner donations from the race are matched by Pikes Peak Marathon, where a donation to the GoG Park will support trial maintenance.



Learn more at GardenTenMile.com