Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

SoccerHaus is Colorado Spring’s best indoor sports arena, offering deluxe experiences and state-of-the art features for all people to enjoy.

From adults to kids, SoccerHaus has a wide range of sports, leagues, and camps! They also have a restaurant and bar on site.

Follow them on Facebook here.

>>Click here to visit their website or give them a call at (719) 761-7586.