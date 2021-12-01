Show your winged neighbors some love during the cold temps

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

A locally owned store that specializes in all things birds is encouraging all of us to take care of our winged neighbors this winter.

Wild Birds Unlimited has a great selection of high quality food and feeders to enjoy all garden visitors, like bees, butterflies, and squirrels on your terms. They’re also making the holidays easier for us with their gift shop and merchandise for all bird and garden lovers!

Take a peak at Wild Birds Unlimited by clicking here: coloradosprings.wbu.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local