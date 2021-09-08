Shop ’til you drop at the Just Between Friends HUGE kids’ sale

Prices are soaring right now on nearly everything, so Just Between Friends is helping families save and make money for back-to-school, fall, and the upcoming holidays!

It’s a garage sale but better! The Just Between Friends Consignment Sale is back, offering everything you could imagine from strollers to clothes at prices that won’t break the bank.

2021 SALE DATES AND TIMES:
Place: COS Event Center – 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

  • Wednesday, September 8 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 9 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, September 10 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 11 – 9 am. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 12 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the sale or JBF head over to coloradosprings.jbfsale.com.

