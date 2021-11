Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

All of us here at Loving Living Local are passionate about supporting the people and businesses who make living here so wonderful. Manitou Springs Creative District Executive Director Becca Sickbert sat down with Krista Witiak in studio to discuss how Manitou Springs is online in a very cool way!

You directly support the people, places, and experiences that define the vibrant community when you shop Manitou Made. Head to manitoumade.com and start exploring now!