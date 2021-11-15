Shop local at Terra Verde Boutique for the perfect holiday outfit or gift!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

You may be looking for the perfect ‘fit for a work holiday party or a festive get-together with family and friends, but you’re stumped on what to wear. Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac went to Terra Verde Boutique in Downtown Colorado Springs to find some fashion tips that could help!

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a little challenging, but Terra Verde shared some tips on what you can buy this season from their boutique for the ones you love.

For more information on Terra Verde, you can head to their website, www.terraverdestyle.com, or find them on social media @terraverdestyle.