The Salvation Army El Paso County is honoring “National Salvation Army Week” by raising awareness of the need to help shelter people the community.
Captain Doug Hanson stopped by Loving Living Local to share how the organization is continuing to provide transitional housing across the El Paso County community. Donations to help make a difference are always accepted.
If you’d like to learn more or donate today, click here: Make a Difference!
