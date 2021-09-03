Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids designed with the youngest customers in mind!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

There is a new hair salon in town, and it’s all designed with the youngest customers in mind! At Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids – Colorado Springs, every haircut includes wash, cut and style, video games, you can stream your favorite shows, plus you can’t forget the fun car chairs, ‘Minicures,’ balloons, lollipops, and more!

If you’ve been looking for the perfect spot to get your kids hair cleaned up, especially before ordering those school photos, look no further than Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids!

Interested in checking out Sharkey’s or just want some more information, head to their website sharkeyscutsforkidscoloradosprings.com.