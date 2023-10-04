(SPONSORED) — Serenity Recovery Connection family program coordinator Angie Neeley joined Loving Living Local host Nova to talk about the latest program offered to the community.

C.R.A.F.T is Community Reinforcement and Family Training. It is an evidence-based curriculum designed to help friends and family who are concerned about a loved one’s harmful substance use to engage their loved one in treatment and take better care of themselves.

C.R.A.F.T Teaches people how to interact more successfully with their loved one to support them into treatment or to stay in treatment, helps them to reduce harmful substance use, improves relationships in the family and helps the concerned person take better care of themselves.

A person attends 12 weekly one-hour sessions (either online via Zoom or in-person) with others to learn skills and strategies for interacting differently with their person. Participants learn about identifying substance using behaviors, using positive communication skills to communicate with less stigma and shame, allowing natural consequences of a loved one’s substance use/behavior, and more.

Serenity Recovery Connection have 4 groups that meet on different days/times on Zoom and one in-person group at the office at 985 W Fillmore St.

For more information head to the website.