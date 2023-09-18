(SPONSORED) — Join the SOCO recovery community for a day of fun, music, inspirational speakers, food trucks, and more! The event is completely free and is family and dog-friendly and is happening Saturday, Sept. 23 at American The Beautiful Park.

National Recovery Month, which started in 1989, is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible. Director of Programs Dominique Knowles sat with Loving Living Local host Nova in sharing all the details about the rally on Saturday, and the Serenity Recovery Connection mission.

