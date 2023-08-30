(SPONSORED) September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Pikes Peak Library District, which is the perfect time to sign up for a library card if you don’t have one.

A library card gives you access to a wealth of no-cost resources like magazines, makerspace tools, homework help, research databases, audiobooks, eBooks, and more.

There are exciting perks for anyone who signs up for a new library card during Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone age 18 or over who signs up for a new library card in September will be entered for a chance to win a $200 SCHEELS gift card. Anyone under 18 who signs up for a library card in September will be entered to win a separate $200 SCHEELS gift card and will receive a commemorative library card button and a coupon to SCHEELS for free ice cream and a Ferris wheel ride.

The best way to get a library card is to stop by the closest Pikes Peak Library District location and sign up with the front desk. Be sure to bring a photo ID with your current address, or photo ID with proof of address such as a utility bill. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For anyone who wants to sign up but might not be able to stop by the library in person, they can sign up at www.ppld.org/library-cards.