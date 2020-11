Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you are looking for a trusted place with exceptional senior living care, Skyline Brookdale is the place for you. They are now offering memory care in their new memory care apartments.

Libby Barrett, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program Manager, joins us this morning with more details. To learn more, visit: Brookdale.com