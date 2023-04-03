(SPONSORED) — Choosing a pre-workout can be difficult, with so many options. Send-It Supplements created a different kind of pre-workout that’ll have you saying goodbye to those shaker bottles! Krista Witiak introduces us to President and Founder John Minelli and the dippable pre-workout.

SEND IT FORMULA:

  • 300 mg of Caffeine 
  • 100 mg of Beta Alanine
  • 75 mg of Taurine
  • 2.4 mcg of Vitamin B12
  • 1.7 mg of Vitamin B6

For more information about Sent it Supplements and all they offer, visit senditsupps.com.