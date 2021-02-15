Sellstate Alliance Realty expands to Pueblo

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Trusted, respected and preferred are qualities we should demand when choosing partners in our investments. That is what you get when you choose Sellstate Alliance Realty.

You can expect to work with a experienced, knowledgeable, honest and dependable realtor no matter what you are looking to accomplish. Whether you want to become a realtor, you’re buying or selling your first home, or you’re looking for the perfect commercial property to open your dream business, Sellstate Alliance Realty will work relentlessly to make that dream come true.

We’re excited to announce that Sellstate Alliance Realty has a new location in Pueblo! This has been a venture that Preston (a former resident) and Carrie have been working on for sometime. Not only is it one of the fastest growing markets with incredible return, but it’s only a half hour drive to get to Colorado Springs. They are now serving Pueblo in addition to Colorado Springs and will be opening their Falcon location soon.

For more information go to SellstateAlliance.com