Top Choice Inspectors pre-listing inspection program is designed for people selling their home to see what’s wrong with their house before their home goes on the market. Top Choice Inspectors dropped by the Loving Living Local studio to share two great benefits the come with with program.

Benefit #1: Having your home pre-inspected can show goodwill towards potential buyers by saying an independent 3rd party company came to the home to search for defects and have priced the home accordingly and/or made all necessary repairs.

Benefit #2: A sign is placed in the home’s yard to get potential buyers information if they want to see a copy of the inspection report. This helps agents negotiate better offers and helps educate the seller on who is looking at the home inspection report. Additionally, as a bonus, this helps the listing agent track potential independent buyers who come across the sign looking for a home.



To learn more about Top Choice Inspectors, click here: www.topchoiceinspectors.com