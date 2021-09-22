Self-care for the first day of Fall in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset by RoseSkinCo – Introducing the home IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset, gives you everything needed to affordably remove unwanted hair so you can look fabulous all year long. It will undoubtedly be your best winter purchase ever! The easy-to-use handheld device seamlessly removes hair on any body part, including the face and Brazilian area, creating a spa-like experience in the comfort of home. The best part is its affordable price compared to other laser treatments! Hair removal as long-term money-saving and eco-friendly venture: ditch the disposable razors and cans of shaving cream for one IPL device that will keep more plastic from the landfill and for a small upfront investment , you can save tons of money on having to repurchase razors and shaving accessories. Treat yourself by going to RoseSkinCo.com

4D Shaver – Achieve your closest, most comfortable shave with the RoseSkinCo 4D Shaver. This electric razor is equipped with five dynamic heads that rotate and remove hair from every angle. Grab the ergonomic handle to shave anywhere on your body with a comfortable grip and total control. Unlike other razors, the 4D Shaver can be used to shave your legs, armpits, arms, bikini, and face. Four rotating blades angle inward for complete coverage, so you won’t ever miss a spot! These shaving heads flex and bend to glide effortlessly across your skin and around curves. Shave with confidence and eliminate nicks, scrapes, or razor burn. This two-in-one device also includes a pop-up trimmer for precise touchups, so you can easily remove long hairs. Five hypoallergenic gold-plated razors, Flexible, dynamic shaving heads. RoseSkinCo.com

Petal 2 – Ultrasonic Facial Cleansing Brush – Completely transform the way you clean your skin, with over 10,000 ultrasonic pulsations per minute and circulating magnetic beads, Petal 2 penetrates deep into your pores while simultaneously massaging your skin, so you can experience your deepest and most revitalizing clean ever. Featuring innovative ultrasonic technology, the Petal 2 has four settings that incorporate both a pulse and rotation effect to effortlessly loosen and lift remnants of dirt and makeup from your skin. Petal 2 is an ultra-hygienic alternative that uses clinical-grade silicone with antibacterial properties making it 35x more hygienic than regular nylon brushes. Apply your favorite serums or creams and stimulate blood circulation as you massage across your face; helping boost collagen production to minimize fine lines and help achieve that beautiful youthful glow. For more information go to RoseSkinCo.com

Something Borrowed…Something BHA 2% Toner by Vow Beauty- This newlywed Toner is united as one with Beta Hydroxy Acid (Salicylic Acid), an exfoliant that targets hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles & reduces the appearance of large pores and oily skin. Vow Beauty products are free of fragrance, alcohol, parabens, phthalates and dyes. made of recyclable materials and it’s cruelty free. Natural, skin soothing Green Tea Extract & Orange Blossom Water make this Toner a true life partner! Make the commitment to your skin! Find out more at Vow-Beauty.com