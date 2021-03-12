See what’s on tap at Rocky Mountain Brewery

The FOX21 Colorado Springs On-Tap-Beer-Passport is a great way to explore local breweries – plus you can get a taste of everything on tap! Today’s brewery is Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Colorado Springs On-Tap-Beer-Passport Details
Experience 40 Premium Beers at 10 Local Craft Breweries for Under $25
Get your Colorado Springs On Tap Craft Brewery Passport in 3 easy steps:
- Add to cart
- Enter your shipping and payment information
- Receive your passport in 7-10 days and start your tour!
Receive 4-6 ounces of 4-6 different premium craft beers from 10 local breweries:
- Rock Bottom Brewery
- Atrevida Beer Co. – formerly Great Storm Brewing
- Fieldhouse Brewing Company
- Manitou Brewing Co.
- Goat Patch Brewing Co.
- Local Relic
- Jaks Brewing Company
- Nano 108 Brewing Co.
- Brass Brewing Co.
- Dueces Wild Brewery
>> Click here to purchase your passport today!