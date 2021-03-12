See what’s on tap at Rocky Mountain Brewery

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

The FOX21 Colorado Springs On-Tap-Beer-Passport is a great way to explore local breweries – plus you can get a taste of everything on tap! Today’s brewery is Rocky Mountain Brewery.

>Visit their website here.

Colorado Springs On-Tap-Beer-Passport Details

Experience 40 Premium Beers at 10 Local Craft Breweries for Under $25

Get your Colorado Springs On Tap Craft Brewery Passport in 3 easy steps:

  1.  Add to cart
  2.  Enter your shipping and payment information
  3.  Receive your passport in 7-10 days and start your tour!

Receive 4-6 ounces of 4-6 different premium craft beers from 10 local breweries:

  • Rock Bottom Brewery
  • Atrevida Beer Co. – formerly Great Storm Brewing
  • Fieldhouse Brewing Company
  • Manitou Brewing Co.
  • Goat Patch Brewing Co.
  • Local Relic
  • Jaks Brewing Company
  • Nano 108 Brewing Co.
  • Brass Brewing Co.
  • Dueces Wild Brewery

>> Click here to purchase your passport today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins