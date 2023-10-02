(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Before Steel Magnolias was a movie from the 1980s or a Lifetime movie in the 2000s, it was a play with a real-life backstory for the playwright. This fall, Theatreworks Colorado Springs’ adaptation of Steel Magnolias has made its way to the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS, directed by TheatreWorks’ favorite Lynne Hastings. The production celebrates the power of community and friendship in life’s best and worst moments. Krista Witiak sits down with Lynne Hastings and Carla Brown to learn how this production of Steel Magnolias invites us, in particular, into the world of a Black beauty shop and Black hair.

