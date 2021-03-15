Second annual Walk, Run, or Roll for Daniel happening this month!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The second annual Walk, Run or Roll for Daniel is happening this month on March 27!

As a brain cancer survivor and Ambassador for Children’s Hospital Daniel is hosting this Fundraiser which will benefit The Daniel’s Fund and Children’s Hospital Colorado Pediatric Neurosurgery.

The 15mile Bike Ride departs Legacy Loop Plaza at 9:00 am and travels the Cascade Bike Lanes to Colorado Ave and heads west to the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort where you will be served waffles and hot chocolate before returning to the Plaza for the post-ride festivities. The 5k Walk/Run starts promptly at 10:00 am using the Legacy Loop Trail along Fountain Creek. This course is stroller friendly and suited for kids of All ages.

9Round a sponsor of the race, is offering FREE 10-day passes to help runners prep for the BIG race! 9Round will also be at the race to help you get warmed up and cheer you on! Click here for more info.

>> Register here.