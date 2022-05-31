Lola Woloch, President and CEO of Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, stopped by Loving Living Local to share the importance of business owners leading their business through adversity.



Because that’s not always a simple task, the SCWCC is hosting an Workshop called, “How to Lead and Grow Your Business During Times of Crisis, Challenge and Change”. The event features Mary Kelly, an internationally recognized Economist, Author, and Speaker.



Woloch touched on the key benefits of the workshop;

– Increasing employee productivity and engagement

– Boosting leadership skills to face challenges

– Increasing employee moral and retention

– Discount for members of partnering partners only $49 and $79 for nonmembers/partners



We can all use a dose of SCWCC’s inspiration, whether we think we do or not. Don’t miss out, get your dose on Saturday, June 11th from 9am – 12pm at The Pinery North



REGISTER HERE >> scwcc.com << OR HERE >> cosconcilio.com <<