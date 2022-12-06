SPONSORED – The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) will celebrate 30 years of success in 2023! Camille Blakely, SCWCC Board Member, talked with Loving Living Local about their plans to commemorate the big birthday. SCWCC is committed to economic vitality for their members and our community. They offer impactful connections to support businesses in the Southern Colorado region.
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now