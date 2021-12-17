During the pandemic, women ages 25–44 were three times more likely than men to say that COVID-related disruptions were due to childcare. The SCWCC Foundation Mentoring Program will accelerate women business owners and professionals to help them build or rebuild their careers by pairing them with knowledgeable and experienced mentors. The 6 month program will have four workshops for mentors and mentees. The workshops will include: Strengths Finder, Resume Writing, Interviewing, and Dressing for Success.
If you’d like to get involved with the SCWCC program, click here: http://SCWCCFoundation.com/Mentorship
SCWCC Foundation is starting the new year bridging the gap for mentors and mentees
