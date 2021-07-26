SCWCC 2021 Accolades Awards will be back with full capacity to celebrate remarkable women

Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is an inclusive chamber supporting women-owned businesses. The organization also supports men who support it’s mission. To put it simply, if you sell to women, employ or hire women or have women customers, you should join this organization. This year, SCWCC is marketing budget and spending it all on it’s members. They are also providing free advertising and commercials for it’s members.



SCWCC is preparing for the Accolades Business Leader of the Year Awards to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of remarkable women in the Southern Colorado business community. The organization has won numerous award from the state level and is recognized as a top performing chamber. The 2021 Accolades recognizes categories such as, Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional, Minority-Owned Business, Member, and Don Brown Entrepreneur Award.

The SCWCC Foundation is holding a silent auction at the Accolades Awards. The funding from the auction will help sponsor scholarships for women in Southern Colorado.



For more information, email info@scwcc.com or go to www.scwcc.com.