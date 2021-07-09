Scrambling for plans this weekend? We have you covered!

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend (July 9 – 11), we’ve got a list.



Dinosaurs have taken over the Broadmoor World Arena and no dino fan should miss it!

Jurassic Quest is the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience of our time!

You’ll see more than 70 life-like dinosaurs. The drive-through adventures begin July 9th at 11am and runs through July 18th.

If you want more information visit jurassicquest.com.



Get ready to jam out…. camp out…. and dine out because this weekend is all about good music, good food, and good people!

Bands in the Backyard will feature a wide variety of artist like Carly Pearce and Brothers Osborne that will hit the stage tonight. Tomorrow, you’ll get down to Fetty Wap and Flo-Rida.

If you want to party with your friends, head on over to BandsintheBackyard.org.



Plus, the Water Lantern Festival is back and it’s all about connections! It happens simultaneously in cities all across nation on Saturday, July 10th.

You can expect food, games, activities, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns filled with letters of love, hope, and dreams reflecting on the water. The doors open at 5pm at Prospect Lake.

Get your twenty six dollar tickets on Friday or they’ll jump up to forty at midnight.

Go to waterlanternfestival.com for more information.