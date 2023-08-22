(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Community Cultural Collective will be hosting a production of School of Rock: The Musical happening at the City Auditorium on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. It will be the first production from the Community Cultural Collective at the City Auditorium. CEO of the Community Cultural Collective Linda Weise and the Director of The School Of Rock production Katie Medved joined Loving Living Local host Nova chatting about the show.

As well as the incredible production of The School of Rock there is also a “School of Wellness” being held on Saturday morning at the United State Olympic & Paralympic Museum. All the events are open to everyone and give people a chance to experience the auditorium.

A special mention to Linda Weise who was also honored at the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Accolades Awards Luncheon on August 15th. The Awards Luncheon celebrates female business leaders in our community; Ms. Weise received the Business Leader of the Year Award. Congratulations Linda, and well deserved!



People can go to the Community Cultural Collective website for more information and you can support them by coming to the events like School of Rock, volunteering, spreading the word, and most importantly donating.