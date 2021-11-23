School of Rock CO Springs makes Rock Star dreams come true for all ages

If you’ve seen the movie “School of Rock” and thought to yourself, “I wish I did that”, you can!
A real life School of Rock actually exists in Colorado Springs and they’re creating true Rock Stars of all ages, just like the film.
School of Rock COS is currently in their 2021 season with their next show hitting the stage in January. Better yet, the school’s General Manager, Baylee Parks, tells Loving Living Local that there is still time to join one of their rock bands and perform in with them! With the Holidays coming up, it is the perfect time to give the gift of music.
Learn more about School of Rock and find out when you can catch a show on their website: locations.schoolofrock.com/coloradosprings
