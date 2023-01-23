(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week starts School Choice Week in Colorado, which happens every January, when students can request to attend any public school for free, even across district lines! There are many great options in southern Colorado, including Mountain Song Community School. Krista Witiak speaks with the Director of School Performance and a first grader to learn about their head, heart, hands approach.

Mountain Song incorporates music, art, storytelling, movement, and more in its lesson plans. For more information, visit mountainsongschool.org.