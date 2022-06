Status: Code 4, Inc. (SC4i) is a non-profit located in Colorado Springs and provides free trauma therapy, education, and resources to Colorado’s first responders, and their family members. Daniel Crampton and Ann Rush Crampton talk to Nova on how they’re helping to change the lives of those in need of help.

For more information about Status: Code 4, Inc. or how to get involved, head online too, sc4i.org.